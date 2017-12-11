Rogue Spore – Escape From Asafoetida (CD, self-released)

Alles beginnt wie ein Dark Ambient und dann kommen Alwin und die Chipmunks. Aliens haben eine harte Techno-Drogen-Trip auf einem Jahrmarkt, ein weiteres spaciges Ambient Stück, einen verdrehter Electro, ein schönes launisches Ambient-Stück mit tickenden, komischen Electronica-Sound, technoider Ambient mit verrückten Stimmen und so weiter. Zu guter Letzt ein feiner, launischer Synthesizer-Track im Stile von Jean-Michelle Jarre, genannt „Margerine Dream“. Vielleicht ist es eine Tangerin Dream-Hommage?

Um ehrlich zu sein, ich weiß nicht, was ich von dieser Veröffentlichung halten soll. Manchmal ist es lustig, aber ich hätte den Sound lieber ohne die meisten dieser „Comedy-Elemente“ gehört. Auf der anderen Seite ist dies die einzigartige Note im Sound von Rogue Spore …

It all starts like a Dark Ambient and then Alwin and the Chipmunks. Aliens have a hard techno drug trip on a fun-fair, another spacy ambient, a twisted electro, a nice moody ambient with a ticking, weird electronica, slightly technoid ambient with crazy voices and so on. At least a fine, moody synthesizer track in the vein of Jean-Michelle Jarre, called “Margerine Dream”. So maybe it’s a Tangerin Dream homage?

To be honest, I don’t know what to think about this release. It’s funny sometimes, but I’d rather heard the sound without most of this “comedy elements”. On the other hand, this is the unique note in the sound of Rogue Spore…