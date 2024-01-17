22. Juni 2024: PSYCHIC TRANSFORMATION – 25 Jahre club|debil Veröffentlicht am 17. Januar 2024„“: jUNI „=“$. „% jAHRE CLUB|DEBIL PSYCHIC TRANSFORMATION25 years of club|debilSamstag 22. Juni 2024, 20 Uhr Reithalle, Strasse E DresdenSchloss Tegal<a href="https://schlosstegal.bandcamp.com/album/neoterrik-research-the-unearthed-history-of-schloss-tegal">Neoterrik Research "The Unearthed History of Schloss Tegal" von Schloss Tegal</a>Slow Slow Loris<a href="https://slowslowloris.bandcamp.com/album/solve-et-coagula">Solve et Coagula von Slow Slow Loris</a>Dalila Kayros<a href="https://dalilakayros.bandcamp.com/album/animami-2">ANIMAMI von DALILA KAYROS</a>Operant<a href="https://instrumentsofdiscipline.bandcamp.com/album/traumk-rper">Traumkörper von OPERANT</a>Beitrags-Navigation« 25.02.204: Sunday ChillOut special mit DORR