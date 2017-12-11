Wuornousaileen Bande – Inerzia (CD, Silent Minds/ Luce Sia)

Ich besitze einige Releases dieser italienischen Gruppe und um ehrlich zu sein, sind Wuornous Aileen oder Wuornousaileen Bande eine der wenigen Bands, die noch immer wirklich guten Industrial machen, so wie ich es mag. Intensive, sich wiederholende Klänge, sorgfältig eingestreute Geräusche, lyrische Stimme (n), Samples, eine versteckte Aggression und Verzweiflung … Keine dummen Beats oder Popmusik-Anbiederung. Man kann darüber diskutieren, ob das neu oder progressiv ist und ich muss antworten: vielleicht nicht. Aber das Qualitätsniveau, das Wuornous Aileen (Bande) bei ihren Veröffentlichungen und auch bei Live-Auftritten erreichen, sollte der Standard sein. Ich finde wirklich großartig, was die Italiener machen.

Neben dieser grundlegenden Begeisterung möchte ich feststellen, dass mehrere Songs auf dieser CD ein „Hitpotential“ für Industrial-Fans haben, das Panzerantreibende „Black Stars Rise“, das noisige „Moder“ mit einem Sample aus dem Film „M“ oder „Seperate From Itself“ mit einem leichten Galakthorroe Touch – um nur drei Tracks (von den ersten vier) zu nennen. Andere Songs auf „Inerzia“ sind nicht spektakulär oder eingängig, sie sinken langsam ins Gehirn wie „Idiosincrasia“, mit seiner tropfenden Bassline oder „Dynamite + Silence“ mit dem Kontrast von sägenden Sounds und einer beruhigenden Stimme.

I own several releases of this Italian group and to be honest, they are one of the few, still doing really good Industrial, the way I like it. Intense, repetitive sounds, carefully interspersed noises, lyrical voice(s), samples, a hidden aggression and despair… No stupid beats or pop music ingratiation. One can discuss, if this is new or progressive and I have to answer: maybe not. But the level of quality Wuornous Aileen (Bande) reaches on it’s releases and even when playing live, should be a standard measure. I really adore, what they are doing.

Besides that basicenthusiasm, I have to state, that several songs on this CD has a “hit potential” for Industrial people, the tank-driving “Black Stars Rise”, the noisy “Morder” with a sample of the film “M” or “Seperate From Itself” with a slight Galakthorroe touch – to name just 3 tracks out of the first 4. Other songs on “Inerzia” are not spectacular or catchy, they slowly sink into your brain like “Idiosincrasia” with it’s dripping base line or “Dynamite + Silence” with the contrast of a sawing sound and a soothing voice.