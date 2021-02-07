Ende Januar 2021 gestaltete ich mit Mr. Balog eine Streaming-Abend mit Musik, die uns gefällt. Wir arbeiteten nach dem Ping-Pong-Prinzip, d.h., wir spielten die Songs im Wechsel. Der Mix enthält meinen Anteil und ist damit vielleicht nicht ganz so abwechslungsreich wie das Original 😉

disorder

1. Laurie Anderson – From The Air (von „Big Science“)

2. Empirial Sleeping Consort – Burning The Land Of Bibles (von „Taste This 1“-Sampler, Discordia)

3. Blackhouse – Answers for you (von „Five Minutes After I Die“)

4. Nocturnal Emission – Suffery Stinks / Wee Wee Wee (von „Viral Shredding“)

5. The Grey Wolves – The Lockdown (von „Exit Strategy“)

6. Sleep Chamber – Lizard Priest (von „Sacred And Surreal“)

7. Phallus Dei – Spirals (von „Adorations“-Compilation)

8. Knifeladder – Head Of The Serpent (von „The Spectacle“)

9. Coil – Sex With Sun Ra (von „Black Antlers“)

10. NON – Fire In The Organism (von „Easy Listening For Iron Youth: The Best Of NON“)

11. Sven Väth – Pathfinder (von „Contact“)

12. AG Geige – Glückliche Reise (von „Yachtclub & Buchteln“)

13. Cabaret Voltaire – Silent Command (von „The Original Sound Of Sheffield ’78 / ’82. Best Of;“)

14. IRM – Here Are The Young Men (von „The Cult Of The Young Men“)

15. Turbund Sturmwerk – Vortex (von „Weltbrand“)

16. Muslimgauze – Nazareen (von „Narcotic“)

17. Sutcliffe Jugend – Death Of A Post-Christian Humanist (von „With Extreme Prejudice“)

18. Throbbing Gristle – Persuasion (von „20 Jazz Funk Greats“)

19. Neuer Raum – So arm, so jung, so alt, so rein (von „Neuer Raum“)

20. Skrank! – Acid Deep (vom „Treat The Gods As If They Exist“-Sampler)

21. Institution D.O.L. – A viennese place (von „Diskotheka Dekadenza“)

22. Whitehouse – Lightning Struck My Dick (von „Dictator“)

23. Jean-Michelle Jarre – Oxygen 4 (von „Oxygen“)

24. November Növelt – Dancing Queen (von „Unintended By Nature“-Compilation)

25. Sigillum S – Voodoo Inside Anxiety Spins Like Contraband Prank Principles (von „23|20“)

26. Dachau Lustknaben – Blue Hell (vom „Encyclopaedia Of Industrial Music (Volume II)“-Sampler)

27. Atropine – Template For Living (vom „Etch Wear Winter Wear Collection / M 40“-Sampler)

28. Monte Cazazza – The Womb Is A Happening Thing (von „Power vs. Wisdom“)

29. Karl Runau – Prisoners Of Progress (von „Beyond Frequencies“)

30. Haus Arafna – Sieh mich an (von „Asche“)

31. Moral Order – Slaves (von „Krypteia“)

32. Schloss Tegal – Invalid Earth (von „Psychometry“)

33. Simulacrum – In Search Of Eve (von „Upuaut“)

34. Godless State – Birch Initiation (von „Godlesstate“)

35. Controlled Bleeding – The Gelding Wheel (von „Dub Songs From A Shallow Grave“)