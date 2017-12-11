Bleib Modern – Antagonism (CD, Manic Depression Rec.)

Drittes Album dieser deutschen Band und eines, das wirklich die Gothischen Oldschool Fans begeistern wird. Ich habe „Antagonism“ gekauft, nachdem ich in Porto einen Gig der Band gesehen hatte, der mich absolut überzeugte. Der Musik auf dieser CD zuzuhören, macht mich nur ein klitzekleines bisschen unglücklich, weil die Musik live etwas besser war. Aber das ist eine Beschwerde auf hohem Niveau, denn Bleib Modern bietet eine großartige Mischung aus all der dunklen Gitarrenmusik, die in den 1980er und 1990er Jahren gut war. Man hört ein wenig Fields Of The Nephilim, etwas The Cure oder auch And Also The Trees. Die meisten Songs hängen sich bereits nach dem ersten Hören im Gehirn fest. Gute Melodien, intensiver Gesang, tolles Spiel: Musik, um die gute alte Melancholie zu fühlen. Meine Lieblingslieder sind „Nothing“ (The Cure in ihrer Pornography-Zeit) und „Mirror“ (sehr And Also The Tree-artig mit einer Note Folk). Sicher, Bleib Modern, erfinden das Music Business nicht neu, aber sie machen einen wirklich guten Job.

Third album of this German band and one who really kicks all the old school fans. I bought „Antagonism“ after I had seen a gig of the band in Porto, that absolutely convinced me. Listening to the music from CD it leaves me only a bit unhappy, because the music was a bit better live. But that’s complaining on a high level, because Bleib Modern serve a great blend of all that dark guitar music, that had been good in 1980ies and 1990ies. You can hear a tick of Fields Of The Nephilim, some The Cure or And Also The Trees. Most songs are into your brain after listening for the first time. Good melodies, intense vocals, great playing: music to feel the good old happy melancholy. My favourite songs are „Nothing“ (The Cure in their Pornography times) and „Mirror“ (very And Also The Tree-ish with a folk note). Surely, Bleib Modern, do not newly invent the business, but they do a really good job.