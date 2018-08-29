25.11.2018: MK9 & Rusalka @ club|debil

MK9 & Rusalka

Samstag 25. November 2018, 21 Uhr

Alte Feuerwache Loschwitz

Rusalka

<a href="http://newforces.bandcamp.com/album/revisualizations">Revisualizations by Rusalka</a>

Kate Rissiek is a Vancouver based artist performing under the name Rusalka since 2007. Employing theremin and other electronics,

Rusalka achieves visceral and, at times, abrasive sounds in her exploration of subconscious states and the dark recesses of human nature. A struggle between filth and transcendence occurs which stirs together crude electronics and an ethereal electromagnetic grasp for emergence. Her recent work often features subtle, yet profound, shifts in mood, timbre, and focus demonstrating a fervent refusal to clearly delineate between introspection and observation.

www.rusalka.org

MK9

Through video projection, audio constructions and performance, continuing to investigate the varying aspects of emotional states interrelated with the human condition and social psyche. The presented video, sound and performance address current issues and perspectives. Dealing with humanity’s ever-changing state of psychology. Attempting to understand the indivdual’s perception, role and place within society.

mk9.org