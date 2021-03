„Here are the first dark ambient experimental recordings of Schloss Tegal. Recorded from 1982-1989. Remastered from the original cassette C/90 released on State of Flux cassette label in 1991. Offered here for a limited time only as a digital download, and includes jpgs of the original cassette packaging and cover. A must for cult followers of Schloss Tegal.“ So isses.

Music from Madness by Schloss Tegal

Sehr feiner Ambient

False Dawn by RNGMNN