It’s been about five years now, that we released our first tape sampler. Time to create a new one. A 90 min tape sampler, probabaly released in the darkest days of November this year.

Our topic fits well: ISOLATION.

Isolation seems to be one of the central feelings in our time. It’s the sick brother of individualism. In a time when all ideal are corrupted.

We search for electronic and experimental music dealing with isolation.

As club|debil is an small, independent project, we have little to offer. We produce around 100 tapes, every artist gets two for free. The rest is sold for a small price. This covers our costs, no profit is made.

As your contribution we expect a track with a maximum length of 8 min. And it would be nice, if it was some kind of exclusive. As stated above, we plan to produce a 90 minutes tape, so we’ll have space for ca. 10 to 15 tracks. If we get more, we have to make a choise. Sorry in advance…

Please send your mixed wave file to our address till end of July 2021 – please don’t use social networks for contact! Do not forget to add the name of the project and the title of the track. We would also be happy about a few thoughts about isolation and a picture for our project presentation.

To avoid trouble with with overflowing email inboxes, please use services like wesendit.com. Thank you very much!

Here is some inspiration from our friend Death Squad/MK9!

<a href="https://mk9-audio.bandcamp.com/album/isolation-as-intent">Isolation As Intent by Death Squad</a>

For the release we already created an online event, hopefully, we can do some live show!