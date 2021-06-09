Titel:

Mother Destruction – Beyond The Ka

Patty Smith – Pissin’ In The River

Swans (voice Jarboe) – Mother/Father

Diamanda Galas – Double Barrel Prayer

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit

PJ Harvey – Down By The Water

Sinead O’Connor – Troy

Anne Clark – Counter Act

Florence And The Machine – Breaking Down

Fever Ray – Wanna Sip

Peaches – Fuck The Pain Away

Portishead – Undenied

Christian Death (voice Gitane Demone) – Jesus, Where Is The Sugar

Soap & Skin – Thanatos

Nico – The Falconer

Zola Jesus – Night

Lydia Lunch – Need To Feed

Yazoo – Ode To Boy