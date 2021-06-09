Titel:
Mother Destruction – Beyond The Ka
Patty Smith – Pissin’ In The River
Swans (voice Jarboe) – Mother/Father
Diamanda Galas – Double Barrel Prayer
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
PJ Harvey – Down By The Water
Sinead O’Connor – Troy
Anne Clark – Counter Act
Florence And The Machine – Breaking Down
Fever Ray – Wanna Sip
Peaches – Fuck The Pain Away
Portishead – Undenied
Christian Death (voice Gitane Demone) – Jesus, Where Is The Sugar
Soap & Skin – Thanatos
Nico – The Falconer
Zola Jesus – Night
Lydia Lunch – Need To Feed
Yazoo – Ode To Boy