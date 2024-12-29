Hier eine kleine Zusammenstellung einiger Songs, die ich im vergangenen Jahr recht häufig gehört habe. Manche sind recht frisch, andere „uralt“. Das Spektrum reicht von Industrial, EBM über Punk bis hin zu Minimal-Elektronik. Enjoy!
Titellist:
01 La Porta Ermetica – Soli Soli Soli
02 Junta Cadre – The Guilt Of Coming Home (ft. Leo Brochu)
03 Axiome – Superfluid
04 Le Syndicat Électronique – Der Komponist
05 Sleaford Mods – Kebab Spider
06 Chrome Corps. – Swedish Ballistics
07 Am Not – Autopia Now
08 Industry – Totalitarian Domination
09 Aus – Schwall
10 Vox Low – New Place In Town
11 Noj – Dream Deicide
12 Pale – Chains Of Steel
13 Michael Idehall – Gordian Knot
14 Pankow – Liebe Ulrike
15 Statiq Bloom – Black Walks Eternal
16 Picnic At The Whitehouse – We Need Protection
17 Plastiktanz – Mir geht es Danke gut
18 Mark Stewart VS Stephen Mallinder VS Eric Random – Cast No Shadow (Leather Strip Mix)
19 Ain Soph – Screams From The Abyss