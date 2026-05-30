

club|debil präsentiert: Psychoakustische Konditionierung mit

DREKKA & b°tong

Sonntag 20. September 2026, 20 Uhr

Alte Feuerwache Loschwitz.

<a href="https://drekka.bandcamp.com/album/a-guide-for-beginners-1996-2025">A Guide For Beginners : 1996 – 2025 von Drekka</a>

DREKKA: Cinematic Ambient project by Michael Anderson.

Working under the moniker Drekka since 1996, composer Michael Anderson has spent the last twenty-five years touring, traveling, and collaborating extensively; collecting memories and building a very personal archive of sound that dates back to the mid-1980’s.

Anderson sculpts his ritualistic and cinematic ambient industrial soundscapes using self-made field recordings of everything from insects in the mountains outside Kathmandu to a washing machine in Reykjavik, from countless sketches and abandoned projects donated by friends, from hundreds of hours of multi-track live recordings of Drekka captured all around the world, from his own voice and various instruments and objects found around his house.

In this way, he works with memory not only as a subject but also as a process, continually delving into this personal world of sound; examining, revisiting, and repurposing recordings and forgotten snippets of the voices of out-of-touch friends into new moments and experiences.

DREKKA official

<a href="https://btong.bandcamp.com/album/zenihilist">Zenihilist von B°TONG</a>

b°tong: Sound explorations with Chris Sigdell

Chris Sigdell is an experimental electronic musician. He developed a soft spot for early industrial textures and pioneering ambient soundscapes while cutting his teeth in cult industrial band NÍÐ. The sound of B°TONG feels a lot like an agonizingly slow crawl through a dark tunnel where the dim light at the other end never gets closer…

btongmusic.com