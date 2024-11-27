Eintritt: 7 – 10 €. Kein Ticket-Vorverkauf. Reservierung möglich über club-debil@posteo.de

Spherical Disrupted

Spherical Disrupted, an act that has been pushing the boundaries of ambient, industrial, and dark electronic music for over two decades. With a sound that draws from deep, immersive drones and hypnotic beats, Spherical Disrupted creates sonic landscapes that feel vast and almost otherworldly. Their music often explores themes surrounding the intersection of technology and the human experience, making their performances as thought-provoking as they are sonically captivating. Known for their intricate use of textures and sound design, Spherical Disrupted’s live performances are immersive experiences where the line between performer and audience is blurred, as their waves of sound wash over the crowd, pulling them into a state of deep listening. Their ability to balance industrial harshness with atmospheric subtlety makes them one of the most versatile acts.

Spherical Disrupted is the current main musical project of Mirko Hentrich. He produces electronic and experimental music since 1988 under various names and with various bands (e.g. Experimentum Crucis, Sick En For, Capsular).

Spherical Disrupted made several releases since 1995 and on Audiophob since 2004. Spherical Disrupted made several sampler tracks, did some remixes (e.g. for P·A·L, Xabec, KiEw, Still Patient?, Rotersand, 100Blumen, Heimstatt Yipotash, 2kilos &More, TC75, Blac Kolor). Spherical Disrupted played over 80 shows live all over Germany and Europe, incl. festivals like Maschinenfest, Elektroanschlag, Schlagstrom Festival, Wroclaw Industrial Festival and Summer Darkness. The sound of Spherical Disrupted is based on many musical influences like Dark Ambient, IDM, EBM, Industrial and so on.

Mirko Hentrich is also co-founder and owner of the labels Audiophob and Krater Recordigs and is working under the name of Paradroid as a DJ for EBM and ambient music in several clubs and many festivals.

DarkRad

Darkrad is a dark-industrial music project of Jana Komaritsa, a multidisciplinary visual and sound artist, based in the Netherlands, who wears many hats in the creative world – from visual arts to music, curation and event promotion, to videography and performance. She has been involved in the alternative art scene for many years, participating in and organizing various events worldwide (USA, Germany, France, Netherlands, Finland, Argentina, Spain, Canada and more), from major festivals to experimental shows. She is the owner of a multifunctional art space WonderCat in Leiden, NL.

Darkrad’s style is mostly within the dark ambient genre, characterized by ominous and sometimes sinister atmosphere, subtly blending elements from other electronic music genres. The music merges melancholic dark ambient passages, fragile melodies and vocals, raw sounds, stretched rhythms, creating a hypnotic and pulsating soundscape.

Through her dark musical and artistic surrealism, she conveys complex and intense emotions, crafting her show as a journey into the unknown, a visceral exploration of the human condition. Darkrad’s performance is an ocean of feelings from the somber corners of the subconsciousness, which doesn’t suppress and turn off the emotions, but sharpens them to a sometimes frightening peak.

Darkrad is currently being released by a German label Audiophob.

“Through my work, I experiment with voice and soundscapes to create a murky and intimate atmosphere. The music evokes pure, unrestrained emotions such as melancholy, loneliness, solitude, and pain, bringing them to the forefront. It offers solace while also delving into anguish, capturing moments of quiet introspection alongside pervasive and emotional themes. In essence, Darkrad represents an expression of myself through music.” – Jana Komaritsa for Luminous Dash.

Alarmen

Alarmen offers mellow, but still slightly distorted electronica: Light-weighted glitch-sounds meet like-minded cautious rhythms, dark ambient meets IDM. The one man project from Thuringia/Germany was founded in 2000 and is active in public since 2001. The project collaborated with Betriebsdruck, Sphercial Disrupted, Kaos Interim, Stimulus Response on releases as well as on stage. The musical output includes several releases on CD, CDr and as netreleases plus several contributions to compilations. On stage Alarmen was present at different festivals, including Maschinenfest, Elektroanschlag and Schachtfrequenz and other concerts in Germany. The self built home of Alarmen is audiophob, which Carsten founded together with Mirko (Spherical Disrupted) in 2004.

The last full length release „Xenotop“ dates back to 2019 and was accompanied by a remix release from 2020 called „Xenoform“ available for free as digital download. The most recent work is a very limited release „Lost & Found“ on Micro Cassettes (as known from dictaphones or answering machines) showing a more drone based approach, build up on the one hand from recordings, that were „lost“ or unconsciously given away on old tapes purchased on flea markets or on the internet and on the other hand consists of sounds, „found“ deep in the devices – from hardware synths and effects to software on both PC and mobile devices – already in use in the Alarmen studio but this time in new approaches.

