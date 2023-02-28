Claus Poulsen (DK)

Pavor Nocturnus (IT)

Dienstag 4. April 2023, 20 Uhr

Alte Feuerwache Loschwitz

Fidelio-F.-Finke-Straße 4, 01326 Dresden

Claus Poulsen ist ein Improvisations-Musiker und Produzent, der in Kopenhagen, Dänemark, lebt. Er ist seit 1995 Teil der elektronischen und experimentellen Szene, als er das Noise-Ensemble Alarm112 gründete. Seitdem war Poulsen an einer Reihe von Projekten beteiligt, wobei in den letzten Jahren Soloauftritte und -veröffentlichungen im Vordergrund standen.

Poulsons Metier sind freie Improvisation, Experimentieren und künstlerische Herausforderung. Er spielt sowohl mit Klangerzeugern aller Art (verstärkte Objekte, Diktiergerät, Plattenspieler, Bonsai-Baum) als auch mit echten Instrumenten (Streichinstrumente, Keyboards, Perkussion) und Elektronik (Laptop, Pedale, Synthesizer).

Als vielseitiger Improvisator umfassen seine Musikprojekte verschiedene Genres wie Ambient (Solo), Noise, Freejazz (Blind Man’s Band) und Lo-Fi Soundscape (Star Turbine).

Poulson ist sehr aktiv und veröffentlicht Kassetten, CDs und Vinyl auf Labels wie Insula Jazz, Soundholes, Invisible City, Chocolate Monk, Metaphysical Circuits, Dokuro und Sonic Meditations und tourt regelmäßig in Dänemark, Skandinavien und Europa.

<a href="https://hardlistening.bandcamp.com/album/how-do-you-like-your-noise">How do you like your noise? by Claus Poulsen</a>

https://www.clauspoulsen.com/

https://hardlistening.bandcamp.com/

Pavor Nocturnus ist das Soloprojekt von Eugenio Mazza, einem in Mailand lebenden Musiker und Komponisten. Seine Werke greifen Anregungen aus verschiedenen Kunstformen auf und schaffen eine Verflechtung von elektronischen Klängen und rituellen, spirituellen und esoterischen Elementen, die durch einen experimentellen Ansatz und Klangforschung gewonnen werden.

Die musikalische Produktion reicht von Solowerken, interdisziplinären Kollaborationen, der Schaffung von Musik für Theateraufführungen und Soundtracks für Stummfilme. Das Ergebnis der Zusammenarbeit mit dem 3D-Künstler Vincenzo Gagliardi / The Nent ist das audiovisuelle Werk „Fokara, Miti di una diaspora“, das in das Archiv des digitalen künstlerischen Observatoriums Futuro Arcaico aufgenommen und für die gleichnamige Gemeinschaftsausstellung in der Stadt Bari ausgewählt wurde.

Die erste offizielle Veröffentlichung von Pavor Nocturnus ist „Streghe“ (2016), gefolgt von „Sognomeccanico“ (2018), realisiert mit dem australischen Musiker Tim McGee von Versuscode. Beide Werke werden vom kanadischen Label D.M.T. Records veröffentlicht. Das dritte Album „Bosch“, inspiriert von den Werken des gleichnamigen niederländischen Malers, wurde am 9. April 2021 bei Dio Drone und Toten Schwan Records veröffentlicht.

<a href="https://musicpavornocturnus.bandcamp.com/album/bosch">Bosch by Pavor Nocturnus</a>

https://musicpavornocturnus.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PavorNocturnusMusic

english

Claus Poulsen is an improvising musician and producer living in Copenhagen, Denmark, who has been a part of the electronic and experimental scene since 1995, when he formed the noise-ensemble Alarm112. CP has continued with a number of projects since then, making solo performances and releases a priority in the last few years.

The name of the game is free improvisation, experimentation and artistic challenge. CP plays both non-instruments (amplified objects, dictaphone, turntable, bonsai tree), instruments (string instruments, keyboards, percussion) and electronics (laptop, pedals, synth).

A versatile improviser, his music projects span across genres such as ambient (solo), noise, freejazz (Blind Man’s Band) and lo-fi soundscape (Star Turbine).

CP is highly active releasing cassettes, CDs and vinyl (on labels such as Insula Jazz, Soundholes, Invisible City, Chocolate Monk, Metaphysical Circuits, Dokuro and Sonic Meditations) and tours frequently in Denmark, Scandinavia and Europe.

Pavor Nocturnus is the solo project of Eugenio Mazza, a Milan based musician and composer. His works return suggestions from different art forms, creating an interweaving of electronic sounds and ritual, spiritual and esoteric elements obtained through an experimental approach and sound research.

The musical production ranges from solo works, interdisciplinary collaborations, creation of music for theatrical performances and soundtracks for silent films; the result of the collaboration with the 3D artist Vincenzo Gagliardi / The Nent is the audiovisual work “Fokara, Miti di una diaspora”, included in the archive of the digital artistic observatory Futuro Arcaico and selected for the homonymous collective exhibition in the city of Bari.

The first official release is “Streghe” (2016), followed by “Sognomeccanico” (2018), realized with the Australian musician Tim McGee / Versuscode; both works are published by the Canadian label D.M.T. Records. The third album “Bosch”, inspired by the works of the homonymous Dutch painter, has been released on April 9 2021 for Dio Drone and Toten Schwan Records.