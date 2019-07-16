Tracklist:

1. Blood Axis – The Vortex

2. Cabaret Voltaire – The Setup

3. Einstürzende Neubauten – Sabrina

4. Leonhard Cohen – You Want It Darker

5. Brendon Perry – The Bogus Man

6. Controlled Bleeding – The Gelding Wheel

7. Nico – Fearfully In Danger

8. Molly Nilson – Worlds Apart

9. Portishead – Undenied

10. Death In June – The Calling

11. Swans – Miracle Of Love

12. Björk – Human Behaviour

13. Silke Bischoff – Small And Tired

14. Die Fantastischen Vier – Der Krieger

15. King Crimson – Epitaph

16. Led Zeppelin – No Quarter

17. Agnes Obel – Familiar

18. Coil – Blue Rats

19. DAF – Sato Sato

20. Aghast Minor – Deca Demons

21. Can – She Brings The Rain

22. Joy Division – News Dawn Fades

23. Goldfrapp – Utopia

24. Cat Stevens – Moon Shadow

25. U2 – Still Haven‘t Found, What I‘m looking For

26. Frustration – Arrow Of Arrogance

27. In Gowan Ring – See Ritual