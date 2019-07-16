Tracklist:
1. Blood Axis – The Vortex
2. Cabaret Voltaire – The Setup
3. Einstürzende Neubauten – Sabrina
4. Leonhard Cohen – You Want It Darker
5. Brendon Perry – The Bogus Man
6. Controlled Bleeding – The Gelding Wheel
7. Nico – Fearfully In Danger
8. Molly Nilson – Worlds Apart
9. Portishead – Undenied
10. Death In June – The Calling
11. Swans – Miracle Of Love
12. Björk – Human Behaviour
13. Silke Bischoff – Small And Tired
14. Die Fantastischen Vier – Der Krieger
15. King Crimson – Epitaph
16. Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
17. Agnes Obel – Familiar
18. Coil – Blue Rats
19. DAF – Sato Sato
20. Aghast Minor – Deca Demons
21. Can – She Brings The Rain
22. Joy Division – News Dawn Fades
23. Goldfrapp – Utopia
24. Cat Stevens – Moon Shadow
25. U2 – Still Haven‘t Found, What I‘m looking For
26. Frustration – Arrow Of Arrogance
27. In Gowan Ring – See Ritual