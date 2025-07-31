18.11.2025: club|debil präsentiert Capsular, the_empath & B°TONG

Veröffentlicht am

Capsular, the_empath & B°TONG live
Dienstag 18. November 2025, 20 Uhr
Alte Feuerwache Loschwitz, Dresden

Der 18. November ist Vorfeiertag in Sachsen…

B°Tong

Capsular

the_empath

