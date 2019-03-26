10. Mai 2019: PK XIV mit Takkiduda, b°tong, Re-drum

btong, redrum, takkiduda

Takkiduda

Experimental soundscapes from Japan

b°tong

Ambient electronics / musique concrete from Switzerland

Re-drum

Experimental Drone music from Russia

