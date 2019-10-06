Fixatuer Extern (HU)

– Musique concréte with DIY instruments

– Experimental music, interactive performance

– special visual set with slideshow and overhead projector

Ü! UAI! Sound-poetic, meta-linguistic, traces: (S)experimental impro-vision, word pictures, sound layers, dream shards, opening microdimensions… Vibrations, Sensitive Waves, Post-Vibrations …, dream-shards (comma),… Ü! Ű from panyiga ü!

Sound Poetry & performance art as well with effects and loops, from homemade musical instruments to traditional folk instruments (zither, cowbell) that he played on a special shamanic way (with horse tooth and bones).

Rovar17 is responsible for the music, while Zopán Nagy using the mic(s). + MaN from Pent Leditgrant Memorial Orchestra frames the event with a slide show and overhead projector as a visual artist.

https://havizaj.bandcamp.com/album/split-6

https://soundcloud.com/fixateurexterne