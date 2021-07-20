club|debil präsentiert
EUROPA CLOAK & DAGGER MMXXI. mit
– Blind Ruler Cursed Land
– Morbus
– Dimmacherus & UGFC collaboration
August 21th, 21:00h
Blind Ruler Cursed Land (esoteric drone/martial industrial)
BRCL is a project of Willhelm Grasslich exploring various shades of cultural & moral decline, post- defeat societies and dark esoteric “fanaticism” fascinations. Sonically it combines martial industrial, dark ambient & drone/doom vibes and esoteric collection of subliminal atmospheric sounds.
blindrulercursedland.bandcamp.com
Dimmacherus & UGFC collaboration set (drone/noise/powerelectronics)
Dimmacherus is PE project dealing with various angles of misanthropic feelings and futility of existence. Harsh Electronics from Sudetenland with spite.
dimmacherus.bandcamp.com
UGFC (Uncle Grasha’s Flying Circus)
UGFC is mothership project of Willhelm Grasslich, dealing with propaganda, war, power relations, religion, totalitarian ideologies, painful historical legacies etc, using atmospheric dark drone/ambient and metallic war-sound noises predominantly.
unclegrashasflyingcircus.bandcamp.com
MORBUS (Martial Industrial / Power Electronics)
Glorification of historical moments and periods of the Czech lands through industrial cold sounds and natural landscapes.
morbussudetenland.bandcamp.com
+ Musik aus der Konserve mit club|debil DJs