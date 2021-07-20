club|debil präsentiert

EUROPA CLOAK & DAGGER MMXXI. mit

– Blind Ruler Cursed Land

– Morbus

– Dimmacherus & UGFC collaboration

August 21th, 21:00h

Blind Ruler Cursed Land (esoteric drone/martial industrial)

BRCL is a project of Willhelm Grasslich exploring various shades of cultural & moral decline, post- defeat societies and dark esoteric “fanaticism” fascinations. Sonically it combines martial industrial, dark ambient & drone/doom vibes and esoteric collection of subliminal atmospheric sounds.

blindrulercursedland.bandcamp.com

Dimmacherus & UGFC collaboration set (drone/noise/powerelectronics)

Dimmacherus is PE project dealing with various angles of misanthropic feelings and futility of existence. Harsh Electronics from Sudetenland with spite.

dimmacherus.bandcamp.com

UGFC (Uncle Grasha’s Flying Circus)

UGFC is mothership project of Willhelm Grasslich, dealing with propaganda, war, power relations, religion, totalitarian ideologies, painful historical legacies etc, using atmospheric dark drone/ambient and metallic war-sound noises predominantly.

unclegrashasflyingcircus.bandcamp.com

MORBUS (Martial Industrial / Power Electronics)

Glorification of historical moments and periods of the Czech lands through industrial cold sounds and natural landscapes.

morbussudetenland.bandcamp.com

+ Musik aus der Konserve mit club|debil DJs