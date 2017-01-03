Tonträgereingang November / Dezember 2016



Frozen Faces ‎– Broken Sounds Of A Dying Culture (CD, Wrotycz Records)

Spartanisch side-prject of Deutsch Nepal. Same hypnotic beats, but very minimal and raw. Re-issue of a 1996 released Tape.

Deutsch Nepal ‎– Alcohology (CD, Entartete Musik)

Actual master-piece of Deutsch Nepal, dealing with Lina’s addition. Dark, desperate, powerful.

Rasalasad featuring Von Magnet and Wildshores – Magnethism (3’’CD, Thisco)

17min trippy Ambient piece with adjuratory voices

Rasalasad vs Amantra – Thisturbia (3’’CD, Thisco)

Ambient meets Post Rock and Electronica. 4 Titles on a small CD.

Genetic Transmission – Genetic Transmission (CD, Zoharum)

Re-release of 1997 debut tape of this Polish experimental act. Incredibly complex album with metallic rhythm structures and haunting atmospheres Great Industrial Bruitism.

Genetic Transmission – Chrząszcz brzmi w trzcinie (CD, Zoharum)

Re-release of second album of Genetic Transmission. Great experimental sound – mostly processed recordings / Music concrete.

Celer & Dirk Serries – Background Curtain (CD, Zoharum)

Two long collaborative tracks of Dirk Serries (Fear Falls Burning, Vidna Obmana) and Will Long (Celer). Nice but not very spectacular organic ambient. Music to relax by. The cover foto looks like a stretched version of the Prebisch gate in Bohemian Switzerland.

Monopium / K. – Nightclubbing / Die Wölfe kommen züruck (CD, Zoharum)

Split of this two projects (whoever „K.“ is). The first 4 tracks from Monopium are a combination of field recording atmospheres, weird electronics, droney Ambient and trippy rhythms. K.’s 3 pieces are fluid instrumental songs with a Synthie electronica base and midtempo rhythms.

