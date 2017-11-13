X-Navi:et – Machina Nova (CD, Beast Of Prey)

X-Navi: et ist das Soloprojekt von Rafał Iwański, das seit 2010 aktiv ist. Obwohl diese CD den Titel „Machina Nova“ trägt, enthält sie neben der Wiederveröffentlichung des Kurzalbum die Kassettenversion „Vox Paradox“ als Bonustrack. Das ist also eine klassische „Buy one, get two“ -Situation. Das Tape wurde 2015 veröffentlicht, die „Machina Nova“ Tracks wurden komponiert und anschließend bis Anfang 2017 aufgenommen. Daher sollten die Tracks normalerweise invertiert werden, um in die Timeline zu passen.

Das aktuellere „Machina Nova“ enthält sechs Tracks mit melancholischer Stimmung. Sie haben einige folkige Einflüsse Dank Geige (Gast Amma Zielińska), Flöte etc. und einen rituellen Schwung durch Schlagzeug, Rasseln und Objektklänge. All dies ist verbunden mit einem Gebrauch sanfter Electronica, die eine traumhafte Atmosphäre erzeugt.

Die sechs „Vox Paradox“ Titel sind etwas „rauer“, mit“kalter“ Electronica als Basis der Tracks. Beginnend mit einer ultra-düsteren „Incantatio“ bringt später eine Trompete (Wojciech Jachna) einen Jazz-Touch. Alles zusammen sind die Songs eher „maschinenhaft“ und abstrakt als auf „Machina Nova“, lauter und erdverbundener. Es scheint also den Versuch zu geben, mit der neueren Version mehr organische Sounds zu erzeugen.

X-Navi:et is the solo project of Rafał Iwański, active since 2010. Though this CD is entitled “Machina Nova”, it contains, beside the short album, the cassette release “Vox Paradox” as bonus tracks. So this is a classical “buy one, get two” situation. The tape was released in 2015, the “Machina Nova” tracks were composed and recorded afterwards till early 2017. So normally the tracks should be inverted to fit the timeline.

The more actual “Machina Nova” contains six tracks with a melancholic mood. They have some folky influences due to a violin (guest Amma Zielińska), flute etc. and a ritualistic swing due to percussions, rattles and object sounds. This is all combined with a more delicate use of electronica, crating a dreamlike atmosphere.

The six “Vox Paradox” titles are a bit more “rough”, the “cold” electronica sound works as a base for the tracks. Starting with an ultra dark “Incantatio”, later a trumpet (Wojciech Jachna) brings in a Jazz touch. All togehter the songs are more “machine-like” and abstract than on “Machina Nova” and more noisy and earthbound. So there seems to be an attempt to create more organic sounds with the newer release.

