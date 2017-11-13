Vidna Obmana – The Face That Must Die (CD, Old Captain)

Die Stimme von Trevor Ward (Grey Wolves) eröffnet diese Veröffentlichung von 1988. Das ursprüngliche Album wurde als Tonband veröffentlicht. Erwarten sollte man also keine High-End Qualität, dafür gibt’s aber sehr interessante Sounds! Ich schätze, fast jeder, der mit experimenteller Musik zu tun hat, stolperte irgendwann über Vidna Obmana – ich, als ich mich mit Fear Falls Burning und Dirk Serries, dem Mann hinter dem Projekt hinter beiden Projekten befasst habe. Der belgische Musiker begann Mitte der 1980er Jahre mit Vidna Obmana und benutzte diesen Namen bis 2009. Damit gilt das Projekt offiziell mittlerweile als eingestellt.

Die Musik von Vidna Obmana lässt sich am besten als Ambient mit einem leichten mystischen Touch bezeichnen. Diese „Mystik“ ist nicht so dominant wie zum Beispiel bei Inade, ein bisschen mehr fließend und mit Beats unterlegt. Der Ambient wird häufig mit Industrial-Elementen wie Loops und Maschinenrhythmen kombiniert, diese dominieren aber nicht das Ganzklangbild. Häufig werden zudem manipulierte Stimmen als Instrument verwendet, wodurch dem Klang eine zusätzliche Ebene hinzugefügt wird.

Wie bereits erwähnt, handelt es sich hierbei um eine Wiederveröffentlichung eines Bandes, nach Discogs fehlt der letzte Track „Epilogue Instrumental“, aber vier Bonustracks wurden hinzugefügt. Sie stammen aus der gleichen Zeit, also gibt es keinen stilistischen Bruch.

The voice of Trevor Ward (Grey Wolves) opens this release from 1988. The original album was released as a tape. So don’t expect high-end but very interesting sounds! I guess nearly everyone who deals with experimental music stumbled somehow over Vidna Obmana – I when dealing with the man behind – Dirk Serries – and his other project Fear Falls Burning. The Belgian musician started with Vidna Obmana in mid 1980ies and used this name till 2009. So the project is officially ceased.

The music of Vidna Obmana is best named Ambient with a slide mystic touch. It’s not so stringent as for instance Inade, a bit more floating around and creating a beat. Often the Ambient is combined with Industrial elements like loops ans machine rhythms, but they are not dominating the whole. Also effected voices are often used as an instrument, creating an additional layer to the sound.

As mentioned, this is a rerelease of a tape, according to discogs, the last track “Epilogue Instrumental” is missing, but four bonus tracks are added. They come from the same time, so there is no stylistic break.

