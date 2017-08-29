Roman Leykam – Essence (CD, Frank Mark Arts)

Ich habe schon mehrere Veröffentlichungen von Roman Leykam bekommen und bis jetzt war meine Einschätzung immer die gleiche: Guter Musiker aber die Musik berührt mich überhaupt nicht. Ich werde das nicht revidieren, aber um ehrlich zu sein, ist diese Platte doch ein bisschen interessanter für mich. Obwohl immer noch sehr jazzig (und nein, ich bin sicher kein Fan von Jazz), ist der Sound sehr reduziert, denn Leykam konzentriert sich auf seine akustische Gitarre und einige Effekte. Ich bin mir nicht sicher, ob er mit Schichten arbeitet oder einfach sein Instrument spielt und die Gitarrenklänge live mit Effekten belegt. Ich schätze mal Letzteres. Das ist die typische Art eines begabten Musikers der seine Melodien von abstrakt bis organisch spielt. Wie bereits gesagt: Ich kann das schätzen, aber es wird mich niemals umhauen. Es ist Leykams persönliche Reise in seine eigene Klangwelt der Klänge, aber nicht mein Trip.

I already got several releases of Roman Leykam and up to now my sentence was always the same: Good musician but the music doesn’t touch me at all. I won’t revise this but to be honest, this record is even a bit more interesting to me. Though still very jazzy (and no, I’m surely no fan of Jazz), the sound is very reduced, because Leykam concentrates on his acoustic guitar and some effects. I’m not sure, if he’s working with layers or playing just his instrument, effecting the guitar sounds live. I guess the latter one. So it’s the typical kind of a gifted musician, playing his tunes from abstract to organic. As said above; I can appreciate that, but it will never blow me off. It’s Leykams personal journey to his world of sounds, but not my trip.