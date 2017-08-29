Phurpa – Rituals of Bön II / Ya tog rid pa’i gyer (CD / 2CD, Zoharum)







„Ritual von Bön II“ enthält zwei über 20 Minuten lange Stücke, die beiden CDs von „Ya tog …“ weitere zwei Tracks, jeweils ca. 50 min lang. Und darauf hört man meist eine tiefe Stimme, das Kehlkopf-Chanten kombiniert mit den Klängen einiger archaischer Instrumente. Es ist nicht so, dass ich diese Art von Tönen oder Musik nicht mag, aber um ehrlich zu sein, sehe ich keinen Grund, dies auf CD zu pressen. Wenn man an solch einem Ritual teilnimmt, dann ist das sicher tief und elektrisierend, aber sich das Ganze zu Hause anzuhören, das ist einfach nicht sehr interessant. Die Unterschiede zwischen den Stücken sind marginal und die Stimmung ist die ganze Zeit fast immer die gleiche. Zumindest auf der zweiten CD von „Ya tog …“ gibt es einen kleinen Ausbruch, aber um das Gesagte zusammenzufassen: Ein Phurpa-Release ist mehr als genug. Falls Ihr auf diese Sounds steht, hoffe ich selbstverständlich, dass Ihr Euch nicht von meiner Meinung belästigt fühlt …

„Ritual Of Bön II“ contains two over 20 minutes long pieces, the two CDs of „Ya tog…“ another two tracks, each around 50 min long. And it’s mostly a deep voice, laryngeal chanting combinded with the noise of some archaic instruments. It’s not, that I don’t like this kind of tones or music, but to be honest, I see no reason, to press this on CD. If you’re in a ritual, I guess, this is really deep and electrifying, but to listen this at home – it’s just not very interesting. The differences between the tracks are marginal and the temper is nearly the same all the time. At least at the second CD of „Ya tog…“ there is a little outbreak, but to sum it up: One Phurpa release is more than enough. So if you love this sound, I hope you do not feel harassed by my opinion…