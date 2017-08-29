Kraftwerk – 3-D Der Katalog (8CD, Klingklang)

Diese Release war ein Muss für mich, weil ich Kraftwerk mag und bisher eine CD der Gruppe in meinem Besitz war. Die Re-Releases der letzten Jahre waren mir mit 17 € das Stück zu teuer und mit dem Katalog bekomme ich die meisten ihrer Werke: Autobahn (1974), Radio-Act (1975), Trans Europa Express (1977), Die Mensch-Maschine (1978), Computerwelt (1981), Techno Pop (1986), The Mix (1991) und Tour De France (2003) für unter 50 € in einer aktualisierten „Live“-Version (ohne die störenden Klänge eines Publikums und mehr „Menschlichkeit“). Ein gutes Geschäft, denke ich. Der „Katalog“ kommt in eine schöne Pappbox, mit einem netten Booklet (wenn auch nicht sehr informativ) und die CDs sind in sehr bunten Sleeves mit einer minimalistischen Nummerierung verpackt. Was soll ich sonst noch sagen? Es ist Kraftwerk. Wenn es eine Sache zu kritisieren gibt, dann den „Umwelt-Aspekt“: Die meisten Alben sind kurz und so ist die Hälfte der CD ist leer. Ein wenig extra Material hätte man ruhig draufpacken können…

Die CD-Box ist die Mindestversion des „3-D Der Katalogs“, aber um ehrlich zu sein – ich habe keine Zeit und Interesse, Kraftwerk bei ihren Konzerten am heimischen TV zu sehen, ich schau mir auch keine Seifenoper im Fernsehen an. Ist Zeitverschwendung…

This release was a must-have for me, because I like Kraftwerk, but I only owned one of their CDs. The re-releases of the last years had been to expensive with 17€ each and now I got the most of their relevant works – Autobahn (1974), Radio-Aktivität (1975), Trans Europa Express (1977), Die Mensch-Maschine (1978), Computerwelt (1981), Techno Pop (1986), The Mix (1991) und Tour De France (2003) – for under 50€ in an updated “live” version (without the disturbing sounds of an audience and some more “humanity”). A good deal I guess. The “catalogue” comes in a nice cartoon box, with some nice booklet (though not very informative) and the CDs are packed in very colorful sleeves with a minimalistic numbering. What else should I say? It’s Kraftwerk. If there is one thing to criticize, then the “environmental aspect”: Most of the albums are short and so half of the CD is empty. They could have packed some extra material on it…

The CD box is the minimum version of “3-D Der Katalog”, but to be honest – I have no time and interest to watch Kraftwerk at their concerts as well as I watch nearly no soap opera at TV. Waste of time…