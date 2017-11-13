Kapital – Chaos to Chaos (CD, Instant Classic)

Kapital sind Jakub Ziołek (Stara Rzeka, Innercity-Ensemble u.a.) und Rafał Iwański (X-naVI: et). „Chaos to Chaos“ ist das zweite Album dieses Duos. Während Iwański sich mit Electronica, Hörnern, Congas und Objekten befasst, bespielt Ziołek neben Maschinen, elektrische und akustische Gitarre, Klarinette, eine spezielle Flöte und Gongs. Auch das deutet darauf hin, dass der Klang von Kapital sehr breit ist und es nicht einfach ist, ihn zu klassifizieren. Ambient trifft Folk, Sampling und Gitarrenmelodien, harte Sounds vermischen sich mit sanften Electronica-Klängen. Ein feines, abwechslungsreiches Album, auf dem man bei jedem Durchlauf etwas Neues entdecken kann.

Kapital is Jakub Ziołek (Stara Rzeka, Innercity Ensemble u.a.) and Rafał Iwański (X-naVI:et) joining forces, “Chaos to Chaos” is the second album of that duo. While Iwański deals with electronica, horns, congas and objects, Ziołek besides machines that uses electric and acoustic guitar, clarinet, a special flute and gongs. Even this suggests, that the sound of Kapital is very wide and it is not easy to classify it. Ambient meets folk, sampling and guitar melodies, harsh sounds mingle with soft electronica tunes. Fine, varied album on wich you can discover something new on every run through.

