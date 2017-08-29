Günter Schlienz – Book Of Dreams (CD, Zoharum)

Das „Beiblatt“ (Info, Waschzettel) stellt Günter Schlienz vor als „einen der führenden Schöpfer der modularen Electronica an der Schnittstelle von Ambient und New Age“. Vielleicht ist das wahr, aber ich höre meistens New Age-Sounds, geschaffen, um sich wohlzufühlen, während du beim Zahnarzt auf deine Wurzelkanalbehandlung wartest. Tut mir leid, ich kann diese Zuckerwattetraummusik nicht ausstehen. Ich halte nicht mal einen Durchlauf aus. Ausschalten.

The promo material introduces Günter Schlienz as “one of the leading creators of modular electronica placed at the intersection of ambient and new age”. Maybe that’s true, but I mostly hear New Age sounds, created to feel you more comfortable, while you wait at the dentist for your root canal treatment. Sorry, I can’t stand this cotton candy dream music. Not for even one run. Switch off.