Im Programm des polnischen Labels Zoharum ist das Projekt von Michał Śliwa herausragend. Neben Expo70 ist Echoes Of Yul eine der „nicht so elektronischen“ Bands. Ich würde sie dort verorten, wo Post Rock und Trip Hop sich vermischen. Es gibt nicht nur schwere, psychedelische Gitarren, Echos von Yul fügen elektronische Grooves und Atmosphären hinzu, Samples und noch vieles mehr. Also der Klang dieses Ein-Mann-Projekts (live zu zweit umgesetzt) ist sehr breit und komplex, mehr als bei vielen „echten Bands“. Wirklich großartige Musik zum Anhören und mit dem Kopf dazu zu nicken.

Dies ist eine CD-Neuauflage mit alternativer Tracklisting eines Tapes, das Demos und Outtakes aus der Session für das Album „The Healing“ enthält.

In the rooster of Zoharum, the project of Michał Śliwa, is outstanding. Besides Expo70 Echoes Of Yul is one of the “not so electronic” bands, more based into what is called Post Rock blended with some Trip Hop. It’s not only heavy, psychedelic guitars, Echoes of Yul adds electronic grooves and atmospheres, Samples an many more. So the sound of this one (two live) man piece is wide and complex, more than at many “real bands”. Really great stuff listen to and shaking your head to.

This is a CD reissue with alternate tracklisting of a tape containing demos and outtakes from the session for „The Healing“ album.