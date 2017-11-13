Blues For The Redsun – Waiting for Enlightenment (CD, Demo 2015)

Blues for The Redsun war eine der Bands, die beim diesjährigen Hradby Samoty spielten. Zu müde, um zu warten, bis sie am nächsten Tag spielen, kaufte ich mir dieses nette Demo. Abgesehen davon, dass die beiden überlangen Tracks als Wave gespeichert sind und ich nur auf meinem Computer hören kann, waren die 2 € eine gute Investition. 26min langsamer aber mächtiger Doom Metal mit einem schreienden Sänger, leiden und beschwören die bösen Mächte. Wirklich tolles Zeug.

Übrigens: Ich musste nicht lange warten, eine kurze Recherche brachte die Erleuchtung: Blues for the Redsun ist nicht nur der Name dieser tschechisch / slowakischen Band, sondern auch des zweiten Kyüss Albums. Aber sie sind wirklich keine Nachahmer. Zur weiteren Aufklärung gibt es auch einen Bandcamp Account …

Blues for The Redsun was one of the bands playing at this years Hradby Samoty. Being to tired to wait till they play next day I bought me this nice demo. Besides the fact, that the two overlong tracks are saved as wave and I can only listen to at my computer, the 2€ were a relly good investment. 26min of slow but powerful doom metal with a screaming singer, suffering and summoning the evil forces. Really great stuff

By the way: I didn’t have to wait for to long, a short research brought the enlightment: Blues for the Redsun is not only the name of this Czech / Slovakian band, but also of the second Kyüss Album. But they are really no copycats. For furhter enlightment there is also a bandcamp account…

