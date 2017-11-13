Autopsia – In Vivo [Autopsia Archive Recordings] (CD, Death Continues Recordings)

Autopsia ist ein Projekt, ähnlich wie Laibach, das mit dem ehemaligen Jugoslawien verbunden ist, kulturelle Fragmente aus verschiedenen Epochen verwendet und als ein Kollektiv ohne persönliche Namen agiert und zumindest dem postindustriellen Genre zugeschrieben wird. Einige Parallelen, aber das Ergebnis ist sehr unterschiedlich, denn Autopsie befasst sich nicht mit Politik, sondern mit den vielen Gesichtern des Todes. So ist es keine große Überraschung, dass ihre Tracks – Aufnahmen von 1982 bis 1989 – meist sehr dunkel, manchmal bombastisch / heroisch sind. Beim Anhören der ersten beiden Tracks („Anxiety“ und „Lebensherrgabe“) wurde ich oft an Zero Kama oder Radio Werewolfs „The Sun And The Lighting“ erinnert; Autopsie liefert hier einen rituellen Ambient. „AnxietyII“ ist ein Dark Ambient Stück mit einem „Beat“ und einigen lauten Extras. Andere Lieder sind mehr in einem Vromb-Stil, mit einer Ambient-Atmosphäre und einem starken Rhythmus. Mit „Night Of Annihilation“ werden neo-klassische / Classic Avantgarde-Tracks eingeführt, viele bombastische Elemente kommen ins Spiel. Die Lieder sind meist instrumental, nur „Ignis“ hat einen italienischen Sprechgesang (kein Rap!). Autopsias Musik deckt also eine große Vielfalt an Stilen ab, was es wirklich interessant macht, sie zu hören. Wenn man bedenkt, dass die meisten dieser Stücke 25 Jahre und älter sind, ist es wirklich überraschend, wie modern sie klingen.

Autopsia is a project, a bit similar to Laibach, connected with former Yugoslavia, using cultural fragments from different eras and acting as a collective, with no personal names and at least they are attributed to the Post-Industrial genre. Some parallels, but the outcome is very different, because Autopsia does not deal with politics but with the many faces of death. So it’s not a big surprise, that their tracks including recordings from 1982 to 1989 is mostly very dark, sometimes bombastic / heroic. When listening to the first two tracks (“Anxiety” and “Lebensherrgabe”) I was often remembered of Zero Kama or Radio Werewolf’s “The Sun And The Lighting”; Autopsia here delivers a Ritualistic Ambient. “AnxietyII” is a Dark Ambient piece with a looped “beat” and some noisy extras. Ohter songs are more in a Vromb-vain, with an Ambient atmosphere and a strong rhythm. With “Night Of Annihilation” a more neo-classical / Classic Avantgarde kind of tracks are introduced, a lot of bombastic elements come into the game. Songs are mostly instrumental, only “Ignis” has some Italian sprechgesang (no Rap!). So Autopsia’s music covers a wide variety of styles, what makes it really interesting to listen to. If you keep in mind, that most of this tracks are 25 years old and older it’s really surprising, how modern they sound.

