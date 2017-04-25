Sons Of An Older Cosmos – 16.12.2017

club|debil recommands:

SONS OF AN OLDER COSMOS – An evening of Ritual Musick

The power of Ritual Musick returns to Berlin again in december. Supported by four sublime projects, presenting the different styles of occultism musick, we celebrate a magick evening.

LIVE:

AESTHETIC MEAT FRONT (D)

Aesthetic Meat Front, probably considered more art than music is ritualistic noise. Noise, less clangy and almost ambient in nature drips through the air. Haunting voices and images, sounds that send shivers up the spine, and textures swell about, sending your thoughts to places you might otherwise want or need to forget. This rather intense noise was designed for use durring often bloody rituals involving anything from animal parts to body modification.

HERMETIC BROTHERHOOD OF LUX-OR (IT)

(First time live in Germany)

https://hbol.bandcamp.com/Hermetic Brotherhood of Lux-Or is the most outstanding creature hailing from the sardinan obscure collective Trasponsonic. It was founded in late 2007 and it has released six albums to date. Julian Cope count them as one of the most interesting bands of the last decade.

The new album, Anacalypsis, out on Boring Machines Label, is the latest effort from the Hermetic Brotherhood of Lux-Or, an incredible blending of ancestral past and post-industria decadence. The album consists of three tracks of sombre rituals, thundering beats and terrifying screams.Celebrants for this ritual are:

MS Miroslaw – Sacred Horse Skull, Clarinet, Vocals, Percussions

Laura Dem – Bass, Synths, Samples,Ghost

VRNA (IT)

VRNA is Italian post-apocalyptic composer Gianluca Martucci.

Started in 1998, he has several releases on various labels such as Slaughter Prod, Brave Mysteries, Yerevan Tapes, and many other.

Using a wide variety of folk instruments, atmospheric recording environments and electronic manipulations, he has truly stretched the microverse of VRNA to reflect the vacuous psychedelia of an ancient mind casting spells in a modern world. VRNA explores these mysterious territories among tenebrous, misty and dilated sounds, primordial dances and mystical songs.

HOLOTROP (D)

It was the holotropic breathwork concept by Stanislaw Grof that inspired the name of the ritualistic psychedelic project of Toni Burner, a musician and sound therapist from Berlin, who draws on Grof’s ideas, shamen’s knowledge and his own trips, both in the real world and the psychedelic ones, as well as teachings of altered states of consciousness, to try using sounds and music to evoke visions in normal conditions unattainable by the human psyche. Thanks to the unique combination of sounds of electronic and acoustic instruments, Holotrop explores the boundaries between reality and dream, intellect and feelings, ecstasy and meditation.