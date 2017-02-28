28.05.2017: Return To The Iron Cages – Bruital Orgasme & Future De Hierro

Future de Hierro & Bruital Orgasme

Sonntag 28. Mai 2017, 20 Uhr

Alte Feuerwache Loschwitz

Eintritt: 6 / 8 Euro

Futuro de Hierro

Main galvanizer of Barcelona’s vibrant post industrial scene as musician, producer, promoter and founder of the label and space Màgia Roja, Viktor L.Crux has toured Europe and the US several times with Futuro de Hierro and past bands Ordre Etern and Qa’a with 150 shows abroad. Collaborator of Jochen Arbeit (Einstürzende Neubauten), Nurse With Wound and various Gnod members ,between others, he also Djs under the moniker Comisarios de la Luz with almost 200 sessions in the last two years.

With Futuro de Hierro he mixes the legacy of Esplendor Geometrico and Throbbing Gristle and the heavyness of Swans or early Laibach and transcends the nihilism of the genere creating a cosmogony of songs where the personal, the esoteric, the present and the future intertwine. His live shows are a visceral and energetic deal, a hands-on approach to electronic music with an unseen control of rythmic feedback, dynamics and noise. He will be presenting his last LP „Un Paso en el Vacío“ released between Màgia Roja and Opal Tapes in early 2017.

futurodehierro.bandcamp.com

Bruital Orgasme

Hailing from Belgium this duo give intense and physical performances. They play with frequencies, sounds they record during their travels, home made sound generators, modified devices, lost and found sounds from many sources (as old vinyls or tapes), turntables (with or without records), contact microphones, non musical instruments (drills, spinning wheel). They have collaborated with KK Null and have toured Europe for several years. An intelligent and successful link between noise & electroacoustic music.

bruitalorgasme.bandcamp.com