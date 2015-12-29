12.02.2016: Fake Mistress / Praying For Oblivion

club|debil presents Friday Noise
FAKE Mistress & Praying For Oblivion
Freitag 12. Februar 2016, 21 Uhr
Alte Feuerwache Loschwitz
Eintritt: 5 / 6€
Praying For Oblivion
Hyperactive Power-Electronics/Dark-Industrial recording and live performance unit from Buffalo, NY, formed by Andrew Seal in 1997. Now based in Europe.
Website +++ Praying For Oblivion on Facebook
Fake Mistress
Olivia Pils/FAKE mistress is a crossover artist from Berlin
She’s a a singer and music producer, does illustrations and installations with music, light and objects of daily life to reach the sensations that are pre-verbal and pre-intellectual.
In june 2015 the music-performance-play TÖDLICHE FRAUEN was produced, based on my seven musical portraits of women murderers and illustrations.
